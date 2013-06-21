ARE ΥOU READY FOR THE CΟMΙNG DΕCEPTΙON? (WATCH EVERYTHING REVEALED)
Everything we experience is questionable. You have to doubt your senses these days! Best advice I can give is Question Everything but you should be doing that already! Even question channels like this and the alternative media. There are way too many people trying to put their personal spin on things! just be mindful of that as the real truth often lays within! It will be nothing like what people say, do or show you! Not one person knows the truth and what is truly going on and if they state they do, they are highly dubious at least!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment