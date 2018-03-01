Federal Reserve Bank Colludes with Deep State to Crash Stock Market
The Federal Reserve is a Private Bank it is Owned by the Rothschild Family who Control the Federal Reserve Bank and The Deep State. The Stock Market is being Manipulated by The Rothschild Family who are The Puppet Masters of the World who have many Operatives who do there Evil Biddings. The Deep State is the Shadow Army of The Rothschild Family they have Global Tentacles that Reaches into all Governments of the World.
