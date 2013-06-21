Confirmed, US Has Gold, Gold Will Bring Down The Fed
The entire BREXIT deal is not going well for May, she is in trouble and she already said that she will not run in the next election. The EU will not renegotiate the terms of the BREXIT. US households hold more treasuries foreigners, this will not end well. This was planned back when Obama was President. Q confirms that gold will bring down the Fed. More and more posts are talking about the central bank and how it is going to be brought down
