Benjamin Fulford Interview: Ding Dong the Sherff is dead, Military Tribunals are now ahead!
King Pin Bush death signals critical cabal loss. Rothschilds add nail in their coffin? 3M Woes (Macron, May, Merkle). Upcoming US Senate Hearings Today’s release recorded on the 13th December 2018, Prepare For Change continues its interview series with Benjamin Fulford. In this episode, we discuss the recent "official" death of Bush Snr AKA Scherff, the notes that where given to the bad guys at the funeral telling them the game is up, discussing China and how they’re involved with the Clintons and the recent "suicide" of top scientist there. We further discuss how things are heating up in America and that January is looking to be crunch time for the mass arrests and military tribunals. We also touch on the fact that the Rothschilds are selling their Trust business, something that the family has had for over 145 years! Things are continuing to heat up and so much is happening it's difficult to keep on top of all these changes in the background. Benjamin Fulford Continues to Work to Liberate the Planet Benjamin Fulford continues to work to liberate the planet from the bad guys. He is literally fighting to bring freedom and new life to humanity.
