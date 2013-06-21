All Bubbles Must Pop ... The Sooner, The Better

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

The economic roller-coaster of booms and busts, that we're all forced to ride, is a creation of the Socialistic institution called The Federal Reserve. By manipulating interest rates and by generating money out-of-thin-air, the Fed creates an artificial boom. Everything artificial must ultimately return to reality. The sooner the return, the better.












The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog
