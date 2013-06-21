All Bubbles Must Pop ... The Sooner, The Better

The economic roller-coaster of booms and busts, that we're all forced to
ride, is a creation of the Socialistic institution called The Federal
Reserve. By manipulating interest rates and by generating money
out-of-thin-air, the Fed creates an artificial boom. Everything
artificial must ultimately return to reality. The sooner the return, the
better.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment