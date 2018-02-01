Xi Jinping May Be The World's Most Powerful Leader
China's congress scrapped presidential term limits from the constitution, a move that sets up President Xi Jinping to rule indefinitely and a sign it is returning to a one-man rule system. Government censors on social media have cracked down on criticism of removing term limits, removing political memes and scrubbing mentions of words like "king" or "emperor." Since 2013 when Xi Jinping came into power, he's consolidated his power through high-profile anti-corruption drives, a cult of personality and by amassing global influence through trade. He set out an ambitious vision for the way forward at the Communist Party's 19th Congress last October: for China to become a global superpower.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment