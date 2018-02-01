Why this far-right candidate won Brazil's election
Brazil just held potentially the most important election in its history on October 28th, 2018. Two candidates faced off; Fernando Haddad represented the Workers’ Party, which has been in power for much of the past two decades. His opponent was far-right congressman Jair Bolsonaro, who won the election in part by positioning himself as a political outsider with no part in Brazil's sweeping corruption. With soaring crime and rampant corruption in government, Brazilian voters showed they are eager for change — a desire Bolsonaro effectively capitalized on. But with his deeply offensive rhetoric toward minorities, many Brazilians are worried about their safety and the future of their country's democracy.
Posted by Politico Cafe
