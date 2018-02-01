Brazilian Invasion of Venezuela a “Very Serious” Threat
Anya Parampil dissects a recent speech made by senior Treasury official Marshall Billingslea at the Brookings Institution, in which he claims governments in Venezuela and Nicaragua “threaten the integrity” of the international financial system. Anya exposes the banking and oil interests which fund Brookings and breaks down Billingslea’s misleading statements regarding the death toll from anti-government demonstrations in Nicaragua and Venezuela. Gloria La Riva, an organizer with the anti-war ANSWER Coalition joins Anya to discuss the role think tanks and NGOs play in supporting US regime-change goals in Latin America as well as disturbing reports which suggest Brazil may take military action against Venezuela under the leadership of President-Elect Jair Bolsonaro.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment