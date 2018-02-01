Why Martial Law Is Coming Quickly - Be Ready
Absolutely .. uncontrollable fires were produced by the D.E.W. ( Direct Energy Weapons or lasers ) AIRED we saw straight blue lines of fire } I believe Chinese want THEIR lands ( in the 90's bill Clinton gave California & Hawaii to China ( to pay USA's depts ) he also sold Top Secret Military Technologies to China .. killery continued as 85 Feinstein .. ( that's why he was impeached .. nothing to do with Monika' story .. that was his FRONT to hide his horrible TREASON against Americans
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment