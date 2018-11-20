What David Wilcock Discovered the Moon and Mars is Beyond Comprehension

As NASA probes ventured to the moon, Mars and nearby asteroids the images they returned evoke a sense of wonder. http://bit.ly/UnexplainedExperiences Examining blurred-out sections of these photographs provoke us to wonder: why? Perhaps the answers we seek can be found in a more down-to-earth setting. David Wilcock offers an in-depth examination of several NASA photographs and provides corroborating evidence found in the tales and images from children’s pop-culture science fiction.
