We Are On Verge of The Greatest Depression In History - Jeff Berwick and Dustin Nemos
Jeff is interviewed by Dustin Nemos, topics include: Austrian business cycles, current state of the economy, central banking and inflation, we are in the biggest bubble now, debt backed fiat, the destruction of the economy, preparing for the crash, putting your house in order, assets and crypto on sale right now, perils of the crypto market, retirement funds, rising interest rates mean falling bonds, self directed IRAs, the permanent traveller lifestyle, flag theory, governments are crime gangs, one world government, economics and capitalism, Anarchapulco 2019
