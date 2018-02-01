U.S. Militia Groups Allegedly Heading to Border, Stirred by Trump’s Call to Arms
Gun-carrying civilian groups and border vigilantes have heard a call to
arms in President Trump’s warnings about threats to American security
posed by caravans of Central American migrants moving through Mexico.
They’re packing coolers and tents, oiling rifles and tuning up aerial
drones, with plans to form caravans of their own and trail American
troops to the border.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment