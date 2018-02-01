Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

U.S. Militia Groups Allegedly Heading to Border, Stirred by Trump’s Call to Arms





 Gun-carrying civilian groups and border vigilantes have heard a call to arms in President Trump’s warnings about threats to American security posed by caravans of Central American migrants moving through Mexico. They’re packing coolers and tents, oiling rifles and tuning up aerial drones, with plans to form caravans of their own and trail American troops to the border.











