Stealth Bomber Making It's Approach, Blockade Removed





 Clapper and Brennan lied about whistle blowers. The US war on terror has cost 5 trillion dollars and terror is up 6500%. CIA communication comprised in Iran, deep state covering it all up, think projection. Trump says ready to make deal with Iran. Q drops more bread, lays out the plan and shows how the plan is coming together. Stealth bomber on approach, blockades will be removed.







