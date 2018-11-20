Trump's Saudi Statement: Missing The Real Message

Should we punish the Saudis or not over the killing of Khashoggi? Is
this really the only choice being offered? That is what the mainstream
media and Washington politicos and pundits would have us believe. As
usual they are wrong. In this special Liberty Report we lay out how a
real "America First" foreign policy would react to Saudi actions.
