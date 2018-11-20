Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

TRUMP'S ANGEL OF DEATH TAKES TO THE SKIES






 They’ve been called Angels of Death: AC-130 gunships. The heavily armed stuff of nightmares for adversaries and the close-air support guardian angels of allies. For decades these titans of the air have dominated battlefields and provided peace of mind for service members on the ground. Over the years these workhorses have found a special place in the annals of military heritage.








