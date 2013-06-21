TRUMP VS. THE PUPPETS & THEIR MASTERS -- Bob Kudla
The private Federal Reserve, controlled by the elite international banks, does not care if raising interest rates destroys the US economy, os balloons the national debt interest payments to $1 Trillion per year. Meanwhile French puppet President Macron & German witch Merkel want an EU Army for their NWO masters to control. At this point it Trump VS. the puppets and their masters. Trade Genius founder Bob Kudla joins me to discuss.
