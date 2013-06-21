G20: World leaders scramble in wake of Trump Tweet

President Trump’s decision to cancel his meeting with Russian President Putin has apparently had a cascade effect, with world leaders scrambling to rearrange their schedules and reshape their expectations on the eve of the summit. RT America’s Scottie Nell Hughes reports from Buenos Aires, Argentina.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment