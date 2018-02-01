The Truth About US Immigration

According to the Center for Immigration Studies, the shocking truth
about immigration into the United States is that over the next 40 years
95% of population growth will be from the immigrant population, their
children and grandchildren.
This fact is important to understand if we are to preserve the rule of
law and save this nation. Tucker Carlson brought in the two top experts
on the long-term ramifications of immigration tonight.
