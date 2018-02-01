Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

The Truth About US Immigration






  According to the Center for Immigration Studies, the shocking truth about immigration into the United States is that over the next 40 years 95% of population growth will be from the immigrant population, their children and grandchildren. This fact is important to understand if we are to preserve the rule of law and save this nation. Tucker Carlson brought in the two top experts on the long-term ramifications of immigration tonight.











