The next housing crisis has arrived

 Fed Panic Begins, Division & Chaos, Next Phase Coming





 The next housing crisis has arrived, new construction, existing home sales are continually declining. There is only 13 percent of all Americans planning to purchase a home. It starting to feel like 2008 all over again. Trump and Xi are planning to agree on trade, all of this is part of the big picture to rid the world of the central bankers and reestablish the global economy. BoA reports that the Fed is in a panic. The different Fed chief and the chairman of the Fed are not agreeing on they should proceed with interest rate hikes.











