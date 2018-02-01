Fed Panic Begins, Division & Chaos, Next Phase Coming
The next housing crisis has arrived, new construction, existing home
sales are continually declining. There is only 13 percent of all
Americans planning to purchase a home. It starting to feel like 2008 all
over again. Trump and Xi are planning to agree on trade, all of this is
part of the big picture to rid the world of the central bankers and
reestablish the global economy. BoA reports that the Fed is in a panic.
The different Fed chief and the chairman of the Fed are not agreeing on
they should proceed with interest rate hikes.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment