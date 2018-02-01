The DEEP DEEP Hidden History -- Donald Jeffries

The HIDDEN HISTORY of the United States is far more disturbing than the
spoon fed propaganda the mockingbird mainstream media dishes out. It may
have taken a few decades to wake up to this harsh reality, but awake we
are. Are we not men? Are we not Americans? Are we not endowed by the
inalienable sovereignty granted us by our Creator? Are we not thankful
on this day, November 22, 2018?
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment