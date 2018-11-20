The C.I.A 's DARKEST SECRET OPERATION!

Until the 'untouchables' are jailed - such as the Clintons, Bushs etc.... its all just dog and pony show to make people think change is happening... Are there any good, honest, brave people left in the FBI - CIA - any??? While the brain goo masses fight over how the Cilintons are pay to play artists and Trump is racist, endless lines of children vanish into a horrific and vile world the most hardened Navy Seal would crumble in.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment