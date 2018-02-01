Red Wave is Coming Tomorrow
Well, the long-awaited report from my favorite poll-analyzer, Dr. Clifford Thies of the Shenandoah University School of Business in Winchester, VA is in, and Dr. Thies supports with data, our theory on the bias and skews of all the MSM pollsters which we first saw developing in the 2016 presidential election. The bottom line is that Dr. Thies sees the same basic setup this election as the 2016 election. Republicans will generally outperform the polling. That means Republicans will win almost all toss-up elections, and most of those where the Dems hold a slight lead in the polls.
