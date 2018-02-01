Q WROTE: "WE, THE PEOPLE. SAVE THE REPUBLIC!"
Q recently wrote: "WE, THE PEOPLE. SAVE THE REPUBLIC. WILL YOU ANSWER THE CALL? VOTE. VOTE. VOTE." The global "insurgency" against the globalist new world order agenda is growing and spreading with each passing day, and it has the enemies of our freedoms absolutely petrified. "These people are committed to an evil that is mostly unseen" says Harley Schlanger, yet it is that very evil which will be their undoing. And very soon, real justice will be served upon the REAl criminals and enemies of humanity. VOTE. #RedWave #WWG1WGA
Posted by Politico Cafe
