QAnon - A Peek Inside the OIG FISA ABUSE Report Coming Soon to a Theater Near YOU!
What really destroys me is the lack of decent, truthful men and women in Washington. To see so many old Democratic ladies who are at the end years of their lives and still so willing to sell their souls for dollars and power is beyond sad.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment