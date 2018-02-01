Let The Economic Collapse Proceed, Central Banks Begin To Panic
The housing market has hit the top, prices are starting to fall around the country, this was a slow process that many did not see happening, as soon as the Fed raised rates the housing markets started to implode and it is now accelerating. The central banks around the world are panicking, the ECB is stuck an cannot do what the Fed is doing, most likely the ECB will resort to stimulus while the Fed brings down the house. This is the plan to control the narrative, have the central banks panic and expose them.
