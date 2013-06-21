Power Outages, Bank Runs and CHANGED FINANCIAL DATA
For years, government security specialists have predicted the inevitable
"cyber 9/11," an event originating as a digital attack that spills over
into other aspects of society, causing widespread harm to people and
the global financial sector.
Former NSA head Admiral Michael Rogers told CNBC last month that
"nothing is beyond the pale of possibility" for cyberattacks.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment