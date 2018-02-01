One Family To Rule Them All?
One major thing you can do is to buck the system. Stop voting, stop watching t.v., stop being in debt, stop letting your loved ones join the military, stop living above your means, and stop believing all the lies!
The one thing most Americans don't realize (some do, but not many) is that there is no need for the "Fed"). States may utilize (actually any person or business for that matter) any currency it sees fit. It's one of the reasons bitcoin has become so popular, although I'm highly skeptical of any digital currency). Each state may issue its own currency, and in fact most states have done so, as recent as WWII. Because public schools have failed us over the past several decades, this little known fact goes widely unnoticed. Thank you for doing this vid... hopefully it sheds light on an otherwise pretty dark topic.
