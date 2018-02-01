Migrants Test Fortifications Along US Border with Mexico
A metal fence separating US-Mexico border between Imperial Beach and Tijuana proved to be no challenge for hundreds of Central American migrants who scaled the wall with ease, taunting the American border agents on the other side. Not all the migrants who broke away from the main caravan of asylum seekers found shelters once they arrived in Tijuana, Mexico. Many of those eagerly pursuing their dreams of a promised land continued west before they arrived at Border Field State Park in Imperial Beach, California.
Posted by Politico Cafe
