MAJOR 7.0 Earthquake In Alaska CRACKS THE EARTH 11/30/2018
Much worse coming in the near future, Scripture talks about an earthquake such as there never was since man was on the earth, so I'm thinking no matter where it emanates from it could (along with triggering smaller but very powerful earthquakes and tsunami's) level many major cities. Scripture talks about huge numbers of the world's population dying off, a third, a fourth, so we ain't seen nothing yet. God help us.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment