Alert U.S-China Tension Rising As U.S PACOM Chief Warns About China's Military Power
Both China and USA are empires. Half of China territory is occupied territories of other countries like Tibet and the Western New Territories. These require a massive military and police expenditures. USA has to deal with millions of diverse people that hate their own country and cost tons of money to keep quiet, not mentioning silly wars abroad like in the middle east. Both countries are facing imminent economic depressions and this will cause internal conflicts to rise. They might resort to an outside enemy to resolve their own internal problems. Wait and watch.
