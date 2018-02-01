Life - It's About the Journey

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to
continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too
expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables
and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you
will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
