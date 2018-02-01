In LA, poverty on Skid Row defies US’ humane reputation
Sanitary and living conditions for an estimated 2,000 homeless people along Los Angeles’ Skid Row are so severe that the United Nations recently compared them to Syrian refugee camps. How does extreme poverty persist in one of the country’s most expensive real estate markets? NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Simon Ostrovsky reports. This is part of an ongoing series of reports called 'Chasing the Dream,' which reports on poverty and opportunity in America.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment