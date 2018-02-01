Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Jese Ventura : Sessions is Out & Yemen Is a Disaster







 Jesse Ventura and Brigida Santos discuss the ousting of Jeff Sessions as Attorney General, the return of sanctions on Iran and assassinations in Yemen by former U.S. soldiers. Ajamu Baraka (2016 vice presidential nominee, Green Party) talks about growing U.S. militarism in Africa.












