Jese Ventura : Sessions is Out & Yemen Is a Disaster
Jesse Ventura and Brigida Santos discuss the ousting of Jeff Sessions as
Attorney General, the return of sanctions on Iran and assassinations in
Yemen by former U.S. soldiers. Ajamu Baraka (2016 vice presidential
nominee, Green Party) talks about growing U.S. militarism in Africa.
