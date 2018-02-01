How Bitcoin Changed The World 10 Years Ago
My guess is 1000 people own half of bitcoin. And the gov or wall street another 25% They try to turn it into an investment instead of a currency replacement. So, 25% of it and growing is used for drug commerce. And luckily now that it can be linked to a visa everyone can spend it and it's more intriguing than gold silver or dollars etc. Should it pass 20k during the winter. It's the safest currency as the last coins are mined or the user base increases it'll be 60k and 5 years out hundreds of thousands of dollars. The fluctuations aren't important just the bitcoin bigshots trying to control it and push a button and have it go up or come down. It can go to a dollar it'll eventually surpass it's all time high. The investment isn't in the current prices it's in the concept
Posted by Politico Cafe
