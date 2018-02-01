Guns Go Vogue & Bernie's Election Forecast
This is the October 24, 2018 FULL EPISODE of VICE News Tonight on HBO. 2:23 At least six bombs targeting high-profile liberal figures were delivered over the last 48 hours 5:33 Bernie Sanders is on the trail campaigning for 2018 midterm candidates across the country 8:42 Don Jr is a constant presence on the campaign trail for congressional candidates 12:49 Spain’s new Socialist government has declared its intention to exhume the remains of General Francisco Franco from the spectacular mountain mausoleum he constructed in his own honor. 18:32 The market for concealed carry fashion is on the rise. And the faces behind this gun activist movement is not what you'd expect.
