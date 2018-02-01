France and Belgium prepare for more yellow jackets!
A new wave of protests was planned on Saturday, including beneath the Eiffel Tower. Interior Minister Christophe Castaner called for calm and promised tough measures against crowds. Paris alone is deploying some 3,000 forces, notably around tourist-frequented areas like the Champs-Elysees, after an unauthorised attempt last week to march on the presidential palace. Most of the protesters’ anger is targeted at Mr Macron Two European womens' marches captured the mood on the eve of the International day for the Elimination of Women; in Rome Italian women expressed their disgust There was a similar march in Paris. France and Belgium prepare for more yellow jackets! Breaking News
