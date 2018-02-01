Dane Wigington - Climate Engineering the Single Greatest Threat Short of Nuclear Cataclysm
Don’t expect to get the truth from the government or the mainstream media (MSM) that climate engineering is dangerous to humanity, let alone even going on, because climate engineering researcher Dane Wigington says, “Right now, there is an official illegal federal gag order on all of the National Weather Service and NOAA. If all of the consequences of climate engineering were considered, it is mathematically the single greatest threat we collectively face short of nuclear cataclysm. If we don’t address these issues, it effects every breath we take and the entire web of life, we are on an extraordinary short time horizon. . . . Climate engineering is not about the greater good. It is about keeping business as usual and keeping power in the hands of people who already hold it. It’s about confusing and dividing the population about the true state of the climate until the last possible moment. . . . They are hiding the severity of the climate to keep the population from panicking because the situation is so severe. . . . Here in the U.S., we are importing about $41 billion worth of food annually to keep the U.S. store shelves stocked to keep Americans pacified and clueless as to what is happening around the world until the last possible moment. It is that severe.”
Posted by Politico Cafe
