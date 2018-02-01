Dane Wiggington - GeoEngineering And The Disastrous CA Fires
The government has the technology to make rain, so why don't they rain on the California fires? The Answer Is because they want to burn people out of their homes, rezone their neighborhoods so they cannot rebuild; and the government comes in and grabs the land!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment