China's TERRIFYING Social Credit System
China is undoubtedly the testing ground for a lot of this type of social control via technology. Make no mistake, governments in this west will try to introduce this under security state measures in a slow-motion fashion and private corporations such as facebook and google will give them the means to do so. We have already been brainwashed into accepting social validation by means of "likes" and "thumbs up" online for years so its not difficult to link this to social status in the real world, all it takes is a powerful state and an acquiescent population, which China has and which the millennial generation are becoming.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment