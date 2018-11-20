Catherine Austin Fitts - Government Taking Massive Amounts of Money Dark
Financial expert Catherine Austin Fitts says, “I don’t know why the government is shifting massive amounts of money out of the U.S. government and out of the U.S. economy and taking it dark.” Fitts says, “Right now, we are choking on secrecy as a society. If you look at all the people who got it wrong about the collapse, the reason they got it wrong is because all the information they needed to determine whether or not it was going to collapse was being kept secret even though they, as taxpayers, were financing it. . . . If we had transparency and we stopped with the secrecy, we could turn the red button green. . . . The cost of secrecy is enormous . . . . The cost of tyranny, the cost of oppression, the cost of Americans having lousy education and all this control, it destroys so much wealth.” You cannot have a successful civilization with this kind of secrecy.”
