BREAKING! Putin Disagrees With Trump: I Support Macron’s "European Army" Plan
Americans and especially Trump and his Zionist Jewish clan don't want a European Army at all! The rather wish that Europeans spending their money for The NATO! Because it's for the Zionist fake Jews much more easier to use the NATO as their war-tool than a European Army! Israel has the NATO already in their pocket and don't want to loose that!
