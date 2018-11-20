Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

(2018) The Bible Says This is Exactly How it Would Look Before the End





  Tensions are Mounting Between Russia and Israel. Is Isaiah 17 and Ezekiel 38 & 39 about to be fulfilled? Ezekiel 38:1-6 1 Now the word of the Lord came to me, saying, 2 “Son of man, set your face against Gog, of the land of Magog, the prince of Rosh, Meshech, and Tubal, and prophesy against him, 3 and say, ‘Thus says the Lord God: Behold, I am against you, O Gog, the prince of Rosh, Meshech, and Tubal. 4 I will turn you around, put hooks into your jaws, and lead you out, with all your army, horses, and horsemen, all splendidly clothed, a great company with bucklers and shields, all of them handling swords. 5 Persia, Ethiopia, and Libya are with them, all of them with shield and helmet; 6 Gomer and all its troops; the house of Togarmah from the far north and all its troops—many people are with you.










