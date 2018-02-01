BAD BAD PEOPLE ARRESTED IN TEXAS BY BORDER AGENTS

U.S. Dems, Leftist, Soros, UN and Mexican Cartel all have agendas to push illegal immigrants into United States. American Citizens better Wake Up. This is the M.O. of Soros to over throw countries to push their NWO agenda. United States has over 21 million veterans that can walk back into uniform to defend our sovereignty. President Trump only has to give the order and vets will come to the call without hesitation.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment