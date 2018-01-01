In this video, Luke of We Are Change breaks down how the latest controversy involving an outspoken journalist who was allegedly kidnapped, beaten and did not make it out alive. Could this be the beginning of the end for the regime?. Will the Saudis bring the petro dollar empire down?
