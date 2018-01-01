Was The End Of The Petro Dollar Just Announced By The President?

Venezuela is ready to unleash the Petro on Nov 5. Mattress Firm files for bankruptcy. NY Fed lowers the growth rate for the 3rd and 4th Q. U.S. Unemployment Rate Falls to Lowest Level Since 1969. The unemployment rate fell to 3.7%. Trump signals the end of the Petro dollar. When Trump warned Saudi Arabia this was phase I of destroying the entire central bank system.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment