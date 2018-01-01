Trump To Saudi King: Pay Up For US Military Protection!

Annoyed that the Saudis refuse to increase oil production, President
Trump yesterday threatened Saudi Arabia that US military protection
could be withdrawn and that the Saudi regime wouldn't last without it.
Is the US military a mercenary force? And what's really behind spiking
oil prices?
