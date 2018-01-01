Trump, Silicon Valley Censorship, Mass Immigration - David Icke (Full Interview)
Silicone valley is migrating to Israe
The deceit is just about complete...
Of course, this only scratches the surface of things. The real hidden secrets are that of conscious awareness, how thought intention is the creation of things. Good or bad. This knowledge of our wave energy universe they take very seriously, this is their black magic which accompanies their rituals. Creating fear and low vibrational energy fields. Why do we have HAARP? CERN? DARPA,Chemtrails? 5G network? GMOs? Bad medicine? Etc. Control, a fake reality built by bad intension=Evil. Until the majority start to question what they think they perceive reality to be, what do they really see, experience (Critical Thinking) the balanced vibrational energy will not rise and overcome the 1000's of years of bad negative energy. Knowledge is power and will set you free, albeit a painful experience, once you know, you know! This is a collective thing on all levels of individuals and their lives. To turn your back and hope it'll go away is to submit to their fear structure, and you will remain divided, enslaved and live quite a life of no purpose. Collectively, we can change this, this is where every single person is part of the greater engine. Every single person is equal in our basic form, we can't have a prejudice against skin or belief systems, its taught and is used as their weapon. Naturally, we have no reason to turn on each other, they created this. Left to our own resources, we could get along just fine, accepting differences as being a variety of entertainment. They created the mind control or imprisonment of the mind, the slave trade of us in the open prison with our prison number (Birth Certificate/National insurance number) we are registered where we live so they know your address, your cell! A prison is for broken goods! This is a deep rabbit-hole with books of details, Research, use your life and time here to do things that will bring more rewards to you than their fake version of reality. Ignorance is their gain, you lose if you stay attuned to all the toys they provide for you, they are distractions because they don't want thinking people! Egypt has ruled long enough, many call it Babylon or title them Zionists! All of that doesn't really matter, it is past, history, today, now and the future will only find change when people change or adjust. Ask questions about everything, you'll find their system only works to a certain point then things stagnate or don't work at all! This applies to all aspects of their created reality. Its made to fail for us and bare fruits for them. We can pick our own apples and find our own water.
