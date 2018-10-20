Trump threatens to send army to close US-Mexico border
Trump Threatens Military Force on US-MX Border
Anya Parampil reports on recent threats from President Trump that he will send the military to the US-Mexico border in order to stop a caravan of 4,000 migrants traveling to Tijuana from Honduras. Anya explains that Honduras is considered one of the most dangerous places in the world, and is joined by Eugene Puryear, organizer with the anti-war ANSWER Coalition to discuss how US intervention in the country created the treacherous situation.
