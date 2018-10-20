This Is Why The Fed Will Be Taken Down

With market fluctuating up and down many financial pundits say gold is
going to rise above 1300. If the price of gold does move up and the
central bank has difficulty smacking it down with paper contracts that
means the manipulation is coming to an end and the central banks are
losing control.The Fed needs to be destroyed and this is the reason why.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment