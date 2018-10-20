Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

This Is Why The Fed Will Be Taken Down






 With market fluctuating up and down many financial pundits say gold is going to rise above 1300. If the price of gold does move up and the central bank has difficulty smacking it down with paper contracts that means the manipulation is coming to an end and the central banks are losing control.The Fed needs to be destroyed and this is the reason why.









The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts
