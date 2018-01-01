The World As We Know It Is About To Change

Trump confuses press with paid protestors remark and then says some
didn't get check. Maxine Waters under investigation regarding her
campaign.Assad grants amnesty to army deserters, but not those who
committed crimes. Pelosi order FOIA on the FBI investigation which puts
Feinstein in a tough position. Q drops more bread, the world is about
to change.
