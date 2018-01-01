Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

The World As We Know It Is About To Change





 Trump confuses press with paid protestors remark and then says some didn't get check. Maxine Waters under investigation regarding her campaign.Assad grants amnesty to army deserters, but not those who committed crimes. Pelosi order FOIA on the FBI investigation which puts Feinstein in a tough position. Q drops more bread, the world is about to change.









